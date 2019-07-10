Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 19 ‘Fantasy Outlook’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While we wait for reality football to start up again, let’s talk some fantasy!

This week, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins analyze the Colts’ roster from top to bottom, which includes established fantasy studs, as well as some players who have question marks surrounding their 2019 outlook.

How early should you draft Andrew Luck?

Are you comfortable with T.Y. Hilton as your number one fantasy receiver?

Can Marlon Mack pick up where he left off last season?

Will Eric Ebron’s production dip with the return of Jack Doyle? Will Doyle himself provide fantasy value?

And what do we make of complimentary weapons like Nyheim Hines, Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell?

The fellas try to answer those questions and more in this fantasy focused episode of the Colts Bluezone Podcast.

