11-year-old girl sent to Riley Hospital after truck backs into her in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – An 11-year-old girl was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children after a truck backed into her on a property north of Michigantown on Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Todd C. Lappin with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the truck, which had a trailer on it, backed up without realizing the child was behind him.

The girl’s head then got caught between the trailer and a barn or fence, according to Lappin.

Lappin says the girl was conscious and alert when she was transported to the hospital, but had some paralysis and may have suffered neurological injuries. The officer said it’s unclear whether the paralysis was temporary or not.

The girl’s exact condition is not known at this time.