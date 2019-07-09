Vehicle crashes in Brownsburg creek; firefighters contain fuel spill

Posted 5:06 pm, July 9, 2019, by

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A crash involving one vehicle in Brownsburg resulted in minor injuries and a fuel spill, according to the Brownsburg Fire Territory.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownsburg firefighters and paramedics responded to a crash at County Road 600 East and County Road 350 North.

They arrived to find a vehicle upside-down and leaking fuel in White Lick Creek.

The vehicle had two occupants, both of whom were able to exit the car on their own and sustained only minor injuries, according to authorities.

Firefighters moved quickly to secure the vehicle and confine the spill, which they say was completely contained.

The Hendricks County Emergency Management Agency is addressing the leaked fuel.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.