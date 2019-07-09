Toddler passes away after being left in hot car at USI

Posted 5:56 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58PM, July 9, 2019

University of Southern Indiana (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says a child has died after being left in a car for several hours on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana near Evansville.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says his office received a call of a medical emergency around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. He says the child attended the university’s day care and that the father left the child in the car “accidentally for several hours.”

Wedding says the child’s father is employed by the university. Neither the child nor the father was immediately identified.

Sheriff’s Maj. Jason Ashworth said the child was a male toddler. He says the boy was properly restrained in a child safety seat.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in Evansville reached 89 before 1:45 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.