× Police search for bike thief as summer ramps up bike use

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a bike on the city’s north side, and they warn more bike thieves may be on the prowl this summer.

“Bicycles being stolen in the summer is becoming more and more apparent,” said Genae Cook, a public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Bikes can make thieves a big profit. Price tags range from a few hundred dollars to nearly $8,000 or higher.

“These cost money,” Cook said. “It’s going to cost somebody money if they get theirs taken.”

That’s why stores like Bicycle Garage Indy carry many locks. They recommend getting a U-lock rather than a cable. It’s a sturdier lock that will do a better job of securing your bike.

“Using just a cable will not be enough because you can cut through a cable really quickly in a matter of about 30 seconds,” said store manager Sean Hawk as he pointed to the U-lock. “A lock like this would take a really really long time to cut through.”

If your bike has a lot of value, it might be worth it to spend the money on an even nicer lock like the one Hawk uses on his own bike.

“It’s probably right around $100,” Hawk said. “But if you want to make sure that your bike isn’t going to get stolen, that’s a good way to do it.”

Sometimes, thieves still find a way. In those cases, police say there’s something you can do before it’s stolen that can help you get it back.

“Take your phone out, take a picture of the serial number on it, and take a good picture of your bike,” Cook said. “That way if something does happen, you have a serial number so detectives can follow up better and make sure they can recover your bike.”

Police are still looking to identify the theft seen in the video of the north side theft.

If you have any information, contact Det. Russ Sering at 317-327-6129 or email him at 21232@indy.gov. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.