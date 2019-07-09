× Michigan park helps people in wheelchairs get safe access to the beach

Glen Haven, Mich. (WNEM) — A national lakeshore in Michigan is trying to make their park accessible to everyone, including those in wheelchairs.

The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is now offering wheelchairs that can handle the sand.

Three wheelchairs are available and free to use inside the park. An adult and a child wheelchair are available at the cannery at Glen Haven and an adult chair is also available at the Maritime Museum.

The chairs are designed to give more people safe access to the beach. Users do need someone to help move the chair.