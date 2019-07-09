Michigan park helps people in wheelchairs get safe access to the beach

Posted 8:11 am, July 9, 2019, by

A national lakeshore in Michigan is trying to make their park accessible to everyone, including those in wheelchairs. Credit: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore via WNEM

Glen Haven, Mich. (WNEM) — A national lakeshore in Michigan is trying to make their park accessible to everyone, including those in wheelchairs.

The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is now offering wheelchairs that can handle the sand.

Three wheelchairs are available and free to use inside the park. An adult and a child wheelchair are available at the cannery at Glen Haven and an adult chair is also available at the Maritime Museum.

The chairs are designed to give more people safe access to the beach. Users do need someone to help move the chair.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.