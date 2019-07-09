Lawrence police investigate shooting at apartment complex

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the Maison Garden Apartments. That’s near 42nd and Post.

Police found one person shot. The extent of that person’s injuries is inknown.

Officers have not told us whether they have anyone in custody.

This is not the first time we’ve reported a shooting at the Maison Garden Apartments.

Someone shot and killed 16-year-old Shiloh Britton in her apartment last December.

And in 2014, someone killed 24-year-old Jazmine Trammel, stuffed her body into a wooden chest, and then dumped her next to the trash bin outside. That crime reportedly resulted from sort of drug deal.

