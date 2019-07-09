INDOT: I-65, I-70 closures planned in the coming weeks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced closures of parts of I-65 and I-70 on the south side of Indianapolis in the coming weeks.

All lanes will be closed on I-65 SB from the South Split to I-465 starting Friday, July 12 at 9 p.m.

The I-65 closure will last for nine days and all lanes will reopen on Monday, July 22 by 6 a.m.

INDOT will then close all lanes of I-70 EB and WB from I-465 to the South Split on Friday, July 26 at 9 p.m.

The I-70 closure will last for nine days and all lanes will reopen on Monday, August 5 by 6 a.m.

These closures come after rain delays in May and June caused INDOT to rescedule.

Detours:

I-65 SB: During the I-65 SB closure, drivers are encouraged to take I-70 WB to I-465 EB back to I-65 SB

I-70 closure: During the I-70 closure, drivers are encouraged to take I-465 EB to I-65 NB to get downtown or take I-65 SB to I-465 WB to get out of downtown

From the airport: Take I-70 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 NB to get to downtown

Additional closures will be added on the weekends, follow INDOT for up-to-date information:

