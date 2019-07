× IMPD investigates 2 deaths, 1 stabbing on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men are dead and one person was stabbed on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The call came in around 8:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Dexter Street.

The circumstances surrounding the crime are unclear at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story with more information when it is available.