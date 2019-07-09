Heat continues while we track storms

Tuesday looks just as great as Monday!  Highs will actually be a few degrees warmer but we’ll have a refreshing breeze to help with the heat of the day.  Dress for summer and reapply sunscreen often while you’re outside.  It’s always a good idea to wear a hat for extra protection. It’s a comfortably cool start to the morning but we’ll heat up quickly!  Already into the 80s by lunchtime. We are tracking rain that is sliding toward Central Indiana.  We’ll get a few storms by 3pm on Wednesday with storms scattered across our area throughout the afternoon and early evening.We could get a few downpours producing about a third of an inch of rain in some areas. The second half of the rain looks great.  Can’t rule out a sprinkle Thursday morning but otherwise we will be dry and mainly sunny to round out the week.  Getting hotter by the weekend!  Lots of pool days.

