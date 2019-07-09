Fire at home on near east side ruled arson

Posted 12:52 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, July 9, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A house fire on the near east side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning was ruled as an arson.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) responded to the vacant house in the 300 block of Harlan Street, south of Southeastern Avenue, around 4:45 a.m.

IFD says since May 17, they’ve responded to the home four times for small nuisance fires.

“Intentionally set fires are unnecessary opportunities for firefighters to get hurt, curious kids to get in trouble and for neighboring homes to get damaged. They also temporarily divert resources from those in their community who have a legit emergency issue. Help us help you,” IFD said on Twitter.

Anyone with information about this arson can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.