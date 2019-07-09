Decatur Township girl paralyzed in accident gets support from community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Ind. – The Decatur Township community is rallying behind a local family after their daughter was partially paralyzed in an accident.

Paige Docherty was born with microcephaly. The condition impacts newborns causing babies to be born a smaller head and cognitive development issues. Now 21-years-old, Docherty takes special needs courses in Decatur Township. She was on a field trip when she became partially paralyzed. She slipped and fell off the slide on a bouncy castle obstacle course. The injury dislocated two vertebrae in her neck, and left her with no feeling in her legs or hands.

“You know, at first I was angry because it happened to her, because of all people, why couldn’t it have happened to me?" said her father Tim Docherty who is an eight-year veteran of the Marine Corp and has dealt with his own spinal surgeries. “I say, ‘Hey, you’re going to have the same scar, and look cool, you know.”

Doctors at St. Vincent's Seton Specialty Hospital say she is making a slow recovery. She now has some movement her toes and fingers.

“The risk of pneumonia is very high in spinal cord patients—that’s the biggest challenge they face," Dr. Richard Cardillo said. "Because of her spinal cord injury, time will tell. Often time recovery can take months to years with these patients."

Docherty has been off work for several weeks, as he helps his daughter recover. His time off is unpaid, but coworkers and family members have donated enough money to keep them afloat so far. A GoFundMe page for Paige has amassed more than $10,000, which the family said will go toward remodeling their home to make it more accommodating for her future.

On July 27, the Culver's Restaurant on 465 and Kentucky Avenue will donate 50% of their proceeds toward Paige's recovery. The next day, July 28, there will be a benefit motorcycle ride called Parade for Paige headed by Steel Horse.