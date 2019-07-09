Authorities raid massage parlor on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 10:53 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57PM, July 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities have raided a massage parlor on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Models Massage parlor at 7409 Shadeland Ave was raided by several agencies.

The lead agencies involved in the raid are Human Trafficking and Vice. IMPD’s flex team assisted and the nuisance abatement team was on-scene as well.

Authorities say the raid stems from a covert operation that started at the beginning of the year, and a search warrant for probable cause was obtained prior to the raid.

This is a developing story.

