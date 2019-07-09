AT&T pulling ‘Friends’ off of Netflix for its own streaming service

Posted 2:25 pm, July 9, 2019, by

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T is pulling “Friends” from Netflix to beef up its own upcoming streaming service.

The wireless company, which owns the WarnerMedia entertainment business, said Tuesday that its service will be called HBO Max. It will launch widely in spring of 2020.

As more companies unveil their own streaming services, they’re trying to make them more appealing with exclusive shows and deep libraries and pulling some of their stuff from Netflix.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal said last month it would keep “The Office,” Netflix’s most popular show, for itself starting in 2021. Its service debuts in 2020. Disney’s upcoming service will be the exclusive streaming home for its big movies.

“Friends” is the second-most watched show on Netflix, according to Nielsen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.