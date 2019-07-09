88-year-old man found dead on near south side

Posted 3:14 pm, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 03:16PM, July 9, 2019

Photo from the scene by Anthony Mobley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say the death of an 88-year-old man on Indianapolis’ near south side is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Union Street, west of Garfield Park, around 1:20 p.m.

The case was initially labeled as a death investigation, but police later confirmed they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

The victim was found by a friend. No other details have been released.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip.

