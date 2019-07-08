× UPDATE: Toddler who fell 11 stories on cruise ship is daughter of South Bend officer

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – An Indiana toddler is dead after falling from the 11th floor of a cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to local news outlet Primera Hora.

The 18-month-old girl was vacationing with her family on Royal Caribbean’s “Freedom of the Seas” when the tragedy occurred.

Primera Hora reports the girl slipped from her grandfather’s arms and fell 150 feet before hitting the concrete below.

Medics rushed the girl to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. She died a short time later.

The South Bend police chief confirmed to WSBT that the little girl is the daughter of Officer Alan Wiegand.

Police launched an investigation, and Secretary of State Luis G. Rivera Marín arrived at the boat to help with any procedure.

The official account of the Department of Public Safety of Puerto Rico tweeted the following statement (translated from Spanish): “We regret the sad event that occurred on the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas and stand in solidarity with the family of the girl who died.”

Royal Caribbean released the following statement to CBS4: “We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family. We’ve made our Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need. Out of respect for their privacy, we do not plan to comment further on the incident.”