Power restored on Indy’s northwest side after outage leaves thousands in the dark

Posted 12:31 pm, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, July 8, 2019

Photo courtesy of WTFD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– More than 2,000 people were without power on the northwest side Monday and police investigated several reports of fires.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says crews responded to the area of 38th Street and I-465 for multiple fire calls, but no fires were found. Some traffic lights are out in the area.

Indianapolis Power & Light (IPL) reported 2,016 customers were without power as of 12:26 p.m. An hour later, power had been restored. Officials said the issue was due to a problem at a substation.

IPL says one person was assisted from a stuck elevator. No other incidents have been reported.

