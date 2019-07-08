× Police say east side search linked to car theft, stolen cell phones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A case involving a stolen SUV in Indy and a theft at a Shelbyville AT&T store led to a pursuit and large search on the east side Monday night, police say.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the incident started shortly before 4 p.m., when someone called 911 to report a robbery at the AT&T store at 2584 E. State Road 44. The stolen merchandise had tracking capabilities that allowed police to establish that the suspects had fled west on I-74.

Police located the suspects’ vehicle thanks to descriptions from witnesses; a Shelbyville police officer spotted the SUV going westbound on I-74. IMPD and Marion County authorities joined in the search, as did other Shelbyville police units.

The vehicle, police learned, had been reported stolen during an armed carjacking in Marion County. The suspects’ vehicle made it to I-465 and Shadeland and eventually ended up in the Irongate subdivision. Officers with Shelbyville, IMPD and Indiana State Police apprehended one of the three suspects; as of Monday night, they didn’t know his name and couldn’t say whether he was an adult or juvenile.

Neighbors told CBS4 that a resident with a gun saw one of the suspects in his yard and led him to police, who were searching the next street over.

Police said there were no injuries or property damage stemming from the pursuit and search.