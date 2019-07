× Police asking public for information on man with active warrants

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man with multiple warrants.

Police say Robert Fail, 30, has active warrants for sexual misconduct with a minor, fraud and theft.

Fail is approximately 5’ 09” and weighs around 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on Fail’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or by going to www.p3tips.com.