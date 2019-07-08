Person shot on Indy’s west side in critical condition

Posted 8:55 pm, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35PM, July 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, police responded to the call of a shooting in the 5100 block of Rinehart Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man inside a home who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they do not believe this was a random attack, but that the victim was likely targeted.

No further information has been released regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story.

