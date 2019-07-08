Noblesville teen arrested on OWI, vehicle theft charges after crashing into pond

Posted 12:02 pm, July 8, 2019, by

Mason Timothy Battle (Photo provided by the Noblesville Police Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – An 18-year-old man was arrested in Noblesville after crashing a car into a pond Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Chapel Park Drive West and Chapel Park Drive South at about 5:18 a.m.

When officers responded, they found the Chevy Malibu in the water and the driver, Mason Timothy Battle, a short distance away. Battle claimed he was traveling south on Chapel Park when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pond.

Battle received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated and released at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle, which was allegedly taken without the owner’s permission.

At the end of the investigation, Battle was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail on the following charges: Motor vehicle theft, operating while intoxicated, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.