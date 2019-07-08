ISP issues Silver Alert for missing Hancock County man

Posted 6:02 pm, July 8, 2019, by

James Leroy Billingsley (Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police)

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 88-year-old James Leroy Billingsley, of McCordsville.

Billingsley is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighs roughly 180 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a Marine Veteran baseball cap, white t-shirt and jeans.

Billingsley drives a gray 2016 Honda Civic 4-door with an Indiana license plate that reads 871RAR.

He was last seen Monday at around 8:30 a.m., according to state police.

Billingsley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding Billingsley’s whereabouts, please contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.