ISP issues Silver Alert for missing Hancock County man

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 88-year-old James Leroy Billingsley, of McCordsville.

Billingsley is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighs roughly 180 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a Marine Veteran baseball cap, white t-shirt and jeans.

Billingsley drives a gray 2016 Honda Civic 4-door with an Indiana license plate that reads 871RAR.

He was last seen Monday at around 8:30 a.m., according to state police.

Billingsley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding Billingsley’s whereabouts, please contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.