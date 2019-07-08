INDOT: I-465 and US 31 lane closures begin on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced intermittent lane restrictions on the southwest side of Indianapolis beginning Monday.

Geotechnical survey crews are scheduled to work on I-465 and US 31 beginning Monday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 23.

INDOT says drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones and pay attention to traffic around them.

See the following lane restriction locations and times:

July 8-12

  • US 31 (on the south side)
  • Intermittent daytime lane closures
  • Each direction will have at least one lane open at all times
  • Closures will take place between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 14-17

  • I-465 (southwest side)
  • Single lane night restrictions
  • Closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

July 18-23

  • W. Mooresville Bypass Rd
  • Daytime lane restrictions
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends

Follow @INDOTEast on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to receive text and email alerts about INDOT projects and services at alerts.indot.in.gov.

Learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

