Great night to go outside and look up

Skies are clearing, the humidity will remain relatively low and temperatures will be dropping in to the upper 50°s to lower 60°s by Tuesday morning. This will make great conditions for going outside and looking up in to space.

Along with numerous stars and the moon you will be able to see two of our neighboring planets, Jupiter and Saturn.

Jupiter is easy to find in the sky; it will be one of the brightest objects. First rising from the southeastern sky, it will be just east of due south around 10 p.m.

There will be a bright object to the lower right of Jupiter. That is the star Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius.

Looking at Antares is looking into the past. Since Antares is located approximately 553 light years from Earth, that means the light we see tonight occurred 553 years ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Antares is a huge star. It is the width of three astronomical units. An astronomical unit is the distance from the Earth to the Sun, which is 92,955,807 miles. That means that Antares is 557,734,842 miles across.

Saturn will also start to be visible around 10 p.m. (it will be easier to see the later it gets). Saturn will begin to emerge over the east/southeastern sky. It will be in the southern sky around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

So if you don’t mind the kids staying up a little later tonight, grab them and head outside and take a look up!