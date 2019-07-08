× Gorgeous week ahead; limited rain chances

Ready for a perfect week? We’ve got that coming our way. Seasonable temps will stick to the mid-80s all week long. We’ll have a couple of refreshingly cool mornings but that’s really the only complaint. We’ve got a small rain chance briefly on Wednesday, but other than that we’ll be watering our plants by hand all week. You’ll want the sunscreen and sunglasses today. Lots of sunshine expected. Enjoy! The best part of today? The breeze! Pumping out of the north, the light wind will offer refreshment and eventually more comfortable with drier air pushing in. Another gorgeous day for Tuesday—87 degrees, so toasty warm, but overall another great pool day. Only one rain chance this week, and that is on Wednesday. Other than that, we’ll definitely be watering our plants by hand all week long.