Fire leads to $60K worth of damage at Indy auto repair shop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two outbuildings and eight cars sustained damage after a fire ignited at Ken’s Auto Body Repair shop on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, IFD says they responded to call of a fire at a business at 3721 North Sherman Avenue.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, but the fire did cause an estimated $60,000 worth of damage.

The department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

