× Thousands of ‘Toy Story 4’ Forky plush toys recalled over choking hazard

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Disney is recalling around 80,000 Toy Story 4 Forky plush toys.

The 11″ plush has “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

The toy was sold at Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.

The tracking code information is included on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy.

Tracking Numbers Impacted

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091

For more information, contact Disney toll-free at (866)537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com