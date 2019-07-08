× 4 arrested after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Four people were arrested Monday morning after a police pursuit ended with a crash in Johnson County.

Before the chase, officers were called to the 40 block of Poplar Ct. in Whiteland to investigate reports of multiple males breaking into vehicles in the area. While in the area, authorities say they spotted a white Prius occupied by people fitting the description of the suspects.

When a sheriff’s deputy activated his emergency lights, he says the Prius accelerated, almost striking his vehicle and two officers who were on foot. After running several stop signs at a high rate of speed, the vehicle exited the neighborhood and continued onto CR 600 N.

Eventually, the vehicle made its way to US 31 and began traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. The vehicle then went onto I-65, where the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail as he attempted to exit the interstate. The vehicle then landed upside down.

During a search of the car, officers say they found multiple guns with magazines. Authorities also learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Marion County on June 26.

All four occupants, 18-year-old Carl Mays Jr., 19-year-old Antoine Allen, 18-year-old Jayzn Martin, and a 17-year-old boy, were taken into custody. They are all being charged with criminal conversion and carrying a handgun without a license. Mays is also facing a resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle charge.