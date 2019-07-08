× 2 public memorials planned for Holocaust survivor, forgiveness advocate Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Services have been announced for Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who died last week at the age of 85.

According to the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at DeBaun Funeral Home, 85 East Springhill Dr., in Terre Haute. Her funeral is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Interment will follow at Highland Lawn Cemetery.

There is limited seating at the funeral home, and Kor’s family is encouraging people to attend one of two planned public memorial services, which will allow the funeral home to focus on friends and family members.

One public memorial is scheduled for Aug. 4 at Indiana State University while the second is Aug. 18 at Butler University. Here’s more information about those events:

Terre Haute Public Memorial Service

Sunday, August 4th at 2 p.m.

Indiana State University

Tilson Music Hall

200 North 7th St.

Terre Haute, IN 47809

Indianapolis Public Memorial Service

Sunday, August 18th at 2 p.m.

Butler University

Clowes Hall

4602 Sunset Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46208

In lieu of flowers, Kor’s family is asking that donations be made the CANDLES Eva Kor Legacy Education Fund and/or the WFYI/Ted Green Films “Eva” Education Program.

Kor died last week during her annual trip to Poland. She was a beloved Hoosier who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp and became a globally known advocate for forgiveness. She and her twin sister endured medical experimentation from Josef Mengele, the infamous SS officer and doctor who performed inhumane experiments on prisoners.

She dedicated her life to educating others about the Holocaust after relocating from Israel to Terre Haute and spending three decades in real estate. She established the CANDLES Museum and Holocaust Education Center in Terre Haute in 1995.