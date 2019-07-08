× $19.1 million raised in second quarter by Elizabeth Warren campaign

(CNN) — Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign announced Monday that it raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of the year — a powerful total that reflects the political momentum the Massachusetts senator has gained over the past few months.

Warren’s fundraising haul puts her near the top of the pack of the 2020 Democratic candidates, running behind former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but slightly ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and well ahead of California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Unlike Biden and Buttigieg, however, Warren swore off fundraising events and has held no private meetings with big donors.

Earlier this month, Biden’s campaign announced that it raised $21.5 million in the second quarter, while Buttigieg’s team disclosed raising $24.8 million. Both candidates participate in high-dollar fundraisers. Meanwhile, Sanders’ campaign — which does not participate in high-dollar fundraisers — disclosed raising $18 million, while Harris’ campaign said it raised $12 million.

“To sum it up: We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign. That’s big,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau wrote in an email to supporters on Monday. “You’re making it possible to build a presidential campaign without catering to wealthy donors.”

Warren announced in February that she would not solicit wealthy donors during the primaries — a part of her campaign’s overarching anti-corruption theme that she has repeatedly boasted on the campaign trail.

In the email to supporters, Roger Lau said more than 384,000 people donated in the three-month period of April to June, with around 80% of those donors giving to the campaign for the first time. According to Lau, there were more than 683,000 total donations with an average donation of $28.

Warren aides told CNN that the campaign is heading into the third quarter with $19.7 million cash on hand. The campaign now has more than 300 staff, they said, with about 60% of them in the four early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Warren’s hefty second quarter haul comes as the senator has risen in the polls in recent weeks. She has climbed to the double-digits to join Sanders in second place in numerous national and state polls, as her myriad of policy proposals have gained traction.

The nearly $20 million that Warren has on hand heading into the summer months appears to ensure that her campaign can continue to sustain a large organization.

Warren is set to hold a town hall in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Monday afternoon.