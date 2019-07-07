× Truck catches fire and causes multi-vehicle accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — One person suffered burns and was transported to the hospital after a pickup truck caught fire, causing three other vehicles to crash attempting to avoid the truck on Interstate 69 in Monroe County.

According to the Northern Monroe Fire Territory, the accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 69 near mile marker 128.

Upon arrival, crews on scene reported a well involved pickup truck on fire in the median. While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, crews were informed of a wreck involving three vehicles just past the vehicle fire also in the southbound lanes. At that time, due to the unknown extent of the three wrecked vehicles, NMFT units on scene requested Ellettsville Fire Department to respond for assistance.

The three cars were said to have collided with each other after trying to avoid hitting the pickup truck as it was diving into the median.

NMFT said the fire in the pickup truck came through the cab causing flash burns to the right side of the driver’s body leading them to being transported emergent to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Only one driver of the three cars involved in the accident were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

While crews were still working this accident, another accident occurred on southbound I-69 at mile marker 122.5 where a single vehicle drove over the embankment. Ellettsville Fire Department diverted to the incident. No injuries were reported and the incident was said to be caused by a blown tire.

NMFT units remained on the scene of the vehicle fire for approximately an hour to make sure all fire was out and the road was cleaned up. I-69 southbound and northbound had partial lane closures during the incident while crews worked.