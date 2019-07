× Police investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is currently investigating a person shot on the east side. According to officials, a male was found shot in the area of 21st and Ritter Avenue.

Police are searching for the shooter who reportedly fled from scene.

IMPD has turned their attention to the Greenway at Indy Town Apartments with their investigation.

No update on the victim who was shot.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as information becomes available.