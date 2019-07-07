Authorities search Lake Michigan for missing South Bend teen

Posted 4:13 pm, July 7, 2019, by

Rahem Mason (Photo Courtesy of DNR)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers say authorities are searching the waters of Lake Michigan for a missing teenager.

They say witnesses saw 17-year-old Rahem Mason of South Bend go underwater Saturday evening near Washington Park in Michigan City and didn’t see him resurface.

Officers say Michigan City firefighters began to manually search the waters, but high waves and currents prevented a search by scuba divers. A U.S. Coast Guard vessel searched the area by boat and a Coast Guard helicopter conducted an air search.

Search efforts resumed Sunday morning. The incident occurred after normal swimming hours and the water had been closed throughout the day due to dangerous waves and currents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.