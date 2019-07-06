Video shows Padres, Dodgers play through earthquake

LOS ANGELES — When a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Friday night, it was felt nearly 150 miles away at Dodger Stadium.

The 8:19 p.m. quake happened in the bottom of the fourth inning of a San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Video tweeted by the Padres shows the center field camera shaking aggressively for several seconds and the players playing right through it.

“7.1 magnitude #EarthquakeLA? Just roll with it,” the Padres tweeted.

There were no reports of damage to the stadium.

