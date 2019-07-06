× Pacers finalize Brogdon and Warren trades

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren are officially Indiana Pacers.

The team completed two trades Saturday after the NBA’s moratorium period ended.

The Pacers sent a first and two second round draft picks to Milwaukee for Brogdon.

The guard set career highs with 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season as the Bucks finished with the best record in the NBA. The Virginia product also became the eighth player in league history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from behind the three-point arc and 90 percent from the free throw line.

“We feel like Malcolm embodies the values that we’re about here at the Pacers,” said president Kevin Pritchard in a team news release. “He’s the perfect fit for our team. Having started on the team with the best record in the NBA last year, we value the leadership he’ll bring to our team, as well as his great ability to play multiple positions.”

The Pacers acquired Warren for cash considerations as part of a three-team trade with Phoenix and Miami. They also received the 32nd pick in this year’s draft, which they sent to the Heat for three future second round picks.

The forward was the Suns’ second-leading scoring last season averaging 18.0 points per game. He averaged 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in five seasons with Phoenix.

“T.J. is a hybrid player in his prime and he still has plenty of room to grow, which makes him the perfect addition to our team,” said Pritchard. “He’s a unique scorer, in that he can post up, he can make plays off the bounce and he’s really improved his shooting. He’s a really polished scorer and we are happy to have him.”

The Pacers have also reportedly agreed to terms with guards Jeremy Lamb and T.J. McConnell, but have not officially announced the signings yet.

“With all the moves we’ve made, we feel like we’ve put ourselves on a great timeline with a group of guys that either are in their prime or will be hitting their prime soon,” Pritchard said. “Along with that, we really focused on bringing in high character players to fit in with our core values of toughness, togetherness and trust. With these additions to the group we already have in place, we couldn’t be happier.”

The team is expected to introduce Warren and Lamb at a press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday.