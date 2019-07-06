LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 05: Some fans head for the exits after an earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center during a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Pacers drop Summer League opener to Grizzlies
Aaron Holiday led all scorers with 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Pacers to keep up with the Grizzlies as the Blue and Gold fell in their NBA Summer League opener, 101-75 Saturday evening in Las Vegas.
DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell added 15 points off the bench. Alize Johnson (12) and Brian Bowen II (10) also finished in double figures. Shooting came with great difficulty to the Pacers, as they shot just 27-for-76 (35.5%) from the field and 7-for-28 (25%) beyond the three-point arc.
Next up for Indiana will be a matchup with the Pistons Monday at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Tuesday showdown with the Hawks at 5:30 p.m.