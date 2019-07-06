Pacers drop Summer League opener to Grizzlies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 05:

Aaron Holiday led all scorers with 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Pacers to keep up with the Grizzlies as the Blue and Gold fell in their NBA Summer League opener, 101-75 Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell added 15 points off the bench. Alize Johnson (12) and Brian Bowen II (10) also finished in double figures. Shooting came with great difficulty to the Pacers, as they shot just 27-for-76 (35.5%) from the field and 7-for-28 (25%) beyond the three-point arc.

Next up for Indiana will be a matchup with the Pistons Monday at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Tuesday showdown with the Hawks at 5:30 p.m.

