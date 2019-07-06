× Man faces list of charges after allegedly striking deputy in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested on a slew of charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, after causing a disturbance at a Bartholomew County mobile home park.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the Sunnybrooke Mobile Home Park in reference to a disturbance.

When the deputy arrived, she made contact with a man, later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Ferrell, of Elizabethtown, who appeared intoxicated. Officials say Ferrell became belligerent and attempted to leave the scene.

When the deputy tried to detain Ferrell, he resisted, struck her and spat on her, according to authorities. Ferrell was then taken into custody and brought to the Bartholomew County Jail. He has since been released.

The deputy suffered minor swelling and bruising. She was checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital and released.

Ferrell is facing charges of battery on a public safety official, battery with bodily waste to law enforcement, illegal consumption of alcohol, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.