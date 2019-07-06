IMPD seeks public’s help locating 50-year-old Alzheimers patient

Posted 3:42 pm, July 6, 2019, by

Belayneh Retta (Photo Courtesy of IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Indianapolis man who wandered away from his west side home.

Belayneh Retta, 50, suffers from Alzheimers and walked away from his home in the 2200 block of Historic Oaks Blvd, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Retta is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs roughly 170 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

