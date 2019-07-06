× IMPD seeks public assistance finding 14-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD Missing Persons Detectives need public assistance locating 14-year-old Todjane Dearon.

Police say she has been missing since Thursday, from her home at on the far west side of Indianapolis near the area of 46th and North High School Road.

Dearon is 5’2″ and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on this person’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).