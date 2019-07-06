Double shooting under investigation by police

Posted 8:12 pm, July 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, July 6, 2019

Police respond to a shooting call in the 3800 Block of High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A double shooting investigation is underway by police which has left one victim in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers originally responded to a person shot call in the 3800 block of High School Road. One victim was reported to be in stable condition and transported to an area hospital.

Shortly later, police said a second victim was also reported to have been shot in this same incident. This victim was listed in critical condition and was already at an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police have yet to release any further information.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.