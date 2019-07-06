× Cause of Saturday morning house fire in Lebanon under investigation

LEBANON, Ind. –Fire officials are looking into the cause of a Saturday morning house fire that was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Fenley Drive in Lebanon.

Officials reported that no one was living inside the house that was being renovated.

Upon arrival, fire fighters found power lines on the roof but it has

Much of the damage of the fire was contained inside the home, however no dollar damage has been listed as the investigation continue