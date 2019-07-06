Cause of Saturday morning house fire in Lebanon under investigation

Posted 12:05 pm, July 6, 2019

LEBANON, Ind. –Fire officials are looking into the cause of a Saturday morning house fire that was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Fenley Drive in Lebanon.

Officials reported that no one was living inside the house that was being renovated.

Upon arrival, fire fighters found power lines  on the roof  but it has

Much of the damage of the fire was contained inside the home, however no dollar damage has been listed  as the investigation continue

