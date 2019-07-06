× 3 men arrested in Tipton in connection with November drive-by shooting

TIPTON, Ind. — Three men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened at a Tipton mobile home community in November.

On the evening of July 3, the Tipton Police Department says they responded to the 400 block of North West Street for a report of an attack.

Police say they spoke with victims and witnesses who gave them information on a vehicle and suspect involved in the attack. Officers were able to find the vehicle at the Country Living mobile home community.

The vehicle was stopped, and evidence of robbery, battery, kidnapping, and marijuana possession was discovered, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Devon M. Atherton, 24, of Kokomo, was taken into custody and booked into the Tipton County Jail.

Atherton was charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, and intimidation with a deadly weapon. Atherton also had an active arrest warrant from Howard County.

During the course of the investigation, authorities obtained information regarding a drive-by shooting that occurred at the Country Living mobile home community in November of 2018. The Tipton Police Department Detective Division determined that multiple people were involved in the shooting at an occupied residence that was allegedly in response to a drug debt with a visitor at the mobile home community. No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation’s findings led to addition charges for Atherton and two more individuals being taken into custody.

Atherton had conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon added to his list of charges.

Police say 19-year-old Lowell P. “Billy” Cooper III, of Tipton, and 20-year-old Jalen T. Linville, of Kokomo, were also determined to be involved in the drive-by shooting.

Cooper III and Linville are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

Both were booked into the Tipton County Jail.