Well-known billionaire among 7 Americans killed in helicopter crash near Bahamas

GRAND CAY ISLAND, Bahamas – A deadly helicopter crash killed seven Americans, including a well-known billionaire and his daughter.

The aircraft left from Grand Cay Island at about 2 a.m. on Thursday and was headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it happened.

Officials found the helicopter in 16 feet of water.

Bahamian police have not yet identified a cause for the crash, but they said they are investigating with civil aviation authorities now.

We know four women and three men were on board. They all died.

West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline, 60, and his daughter were among the victims.

“The Register-Herald” newspaper out of Beckley, West Virginia described him as a “Billionaire mining entrepeneur, coal tycoon and benefactor to southern West Virginia.”

Cline’s friends and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Cline built an empire and gave to others every chance he got, including a lot of money to charities and millions of dollars to local universities.

He started The Cline Family Foundation to support educational instituations.

Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire – Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 5, 2019

Forbes said he was worth 1. 8 billion dollars at the time of his death.