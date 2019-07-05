× Tedy Bruschi, former Patriots star, recovering from stroke

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is recovering from a stroke, his family said Friday.

Bruschi, 46, suffered a stroke Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from his foundation, Tedy’s Team, on behalf of his family.

The statement identified the stroke as a transient ischemic attack, which temporarily blocks blood flow to the brain. He’s “recovering well” at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Massachusetts, according to the statement.

Bruschi also had a stroke at age 31 in 2005, weeks after he’d won his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. He returned the next season and won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

According to the National Stroke Association, at least a quarter of people who have a stroke will have another in their lifetime. After his first stroke, Bruschi was diagnosed with a hole in his heart, a congenital defect that can raise stroke risk.

A Patriot for his entire 13-year career, Bruschi retired from the NFL in 2008. He later worked for ESPN as an NFL analyst.

Bruschi created Tedy’s Team with his wife, Heidi, and the American Stroke Association to raise awareness of the condition and its symptoms. Since 2005, it has raised more than $5 million to support the American Stroke Association, according to its website.