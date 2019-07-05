Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 68-year-old woman from Jeffersonville

Posted 5:08 pm, July 5, 2019, by

Julie M. Brown (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 68-year-old woman from southern Indiana.

Police say Julie M. Brown was last seen in Jeffersonville, near Louisville, at about 7:15 a.m. on Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Brown is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. Officers say she has black hair, brown eyes, a small scar on her chin and is not wearing her top dentures.

Brown is believed to be driving a beige 2007 Ford Taurus 4-door sedan with Kentucky plate 931XMT, with passenger side damage.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or call 911.

