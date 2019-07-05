Quick response time by fire departments in building fire on car lot helps to save inventory

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early Friday morning building fire on a used car lot could have become a much larger issue had it not been for the quick response by the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The incident was first reported just before 4:30 a.m. at a used car lot at the northeast corner of West Washington Street and Holt Road.

Emergency crews found fire and smoke coming from the front part of the office building near the roof. Within mere minutes they were able to bring the fire under control but not before the front and inside of the office building sustained significant damage, according to fire officials.

Several cars on the lot were parked very close to the office building, but nothing was reported damaged.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, and no dollar amount has been listed for damage to the building.