Photographer captures engagement during Carmel fireworks, now looking for couple

Posted 4:37 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, July 5, 2019

Carmel photographer searching for couple he caught getting engaged on the Fourth of July (Photo provided by Tyler Huffman)

CARMEL, Ind. – Sparks were flying in more ways than one in Carmel on Thursday.

Photographer Tyler Huffman was out taking pictures of the fireworks on the Monon Trail near Main Street when he captured a little more than he intended.

Huffman says he caught a couple getting engaged, but he doesn’t know who they are. Judging by reactions though, Huffman says she said yes!

“By the time I looked back at the photos, the couple was gone,” Huffman said.

Now, he’s asking the community to help him find the pair, so can get the images to them.

If you know who the couple is, you can contact Huffman here.

