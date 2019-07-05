Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Northern Indiana man dies after disappearing under water at park

Posted 5:44 pm, July 5, 2019, by

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A northern Indiana man died after being pulled from the water at a Logansport park on Thursday.

Conservation officers say first responders were called to the scene at France Park at about 5:15 p.m.

Witnesses say they observed the Francisville man, 48-year-old Ignacio Sanchez Juares, run into the water from a beach, swim a short distance, and then disappear under the water. Multiple bystanders entered the water in search of the man and were able to locate him and pull him to shore.

Once on land, bystanders performed CPR until EMS arrived on scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but passed away shortly after 10:30 that night, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says it’s still unknown why Ignacio disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.