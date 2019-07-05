× Northern Indiana man dies after disappearing under water at park

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A northern Indiana man died after being pulled from the water at a Logansport park on Thursday.

Conservation officers say first responders were called to the scene at France Park at about 5:15 p.m.

Witnesses say they observed the Francisville man, 48-year-old Ignacio Sanchez Juares, run into the water from a beach, swim a short distance, and then disappear under the water. Multiple bystanders entered the water in search of the man and were able to locate him and pull him to shore.

Once on land, bystanders performed CPR until EMS arrived on scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but passed away shortly after 10:30 that night, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says it’s still unknown why Ignacio disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface.