Investigation underway after large American flag burned in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fourth of July is a time to reflect on and celebrate America’s independence.

But some vandals in Fishers used the holiday as an opportunity to deface a U.S. flag.

The Fishers Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened behind the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater.

It appeared that part of the large flag was burned away. Police believe it happened Thursday night. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness tweeted about the incident Friday morning, saying:

“It’s unfortunate that someone or a few people thought this was a good way to celebrate the 4th. Our police and fire dept. will celebrate the 5th by trying to find them.”

Anyone with information should contact the Fishers Police Department.