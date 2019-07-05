IMPD Officer Perry Renn honored 5 years after death in the line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Central Indiana Police Foundation (CIPF) and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 are honoring the life and service of a fallen IMPD officer.

The organizations will station teams at the IMPD North District headquarters at the start of each shift. The teams will talk about Officer Perry Renn and pass out a commemorative coin in his memory.

Then, more than 15 cars with current and retired officers will drive across central Indiana passing out the gift to every officer and department they find.

Today marks five years since Officer Renn’s death. He was shot and killed on July 5, 2015 while answering a disturbance call.

He suffered wounds from high-powered rifle rounds that went through his protective vest.

The shooter, Major Davis Junior, pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a family member of Davis blamed the officer for his own death. She said he should have stayed in the car.

As a result of that comment, the slogan “I Will Always Get Out of My Car” evolved.

It is embossed on every commemorative coin CIPF is passing out.

The coin will also be passed out at a memorial at Renn’s grave site Friday afternoon.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach are expected to speak at the ceremony which will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Crown Hill Cemetery.